Share:

ISLAMABAD - Eight-time former world squash champion Jansher Khan has expressed the hope that Pakistani junior players will demonstrate excellent results in the World Junior Individual Squash Championship and Asian Junior Squash Championship and try to win titles for the country.

Talking to The Nation, Jansher said: “By virtue of untiring efforts and spending huge amount of money by Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) and the way players are getting tough training in Egypt for almost a month, it is hoped that such hard work of coaches and players will prove quite productive to win both these mega tournaments.”

He said in these tournaments, the performance of Pakistani players will in fact reflect the performance of coaches hired by the PSF. “If players manage to give resounding performances, which I seriously feel they should, keeping in mind, they were provided the best training, coaching and above all facilities, Pakistan will win both the events.”

Jansher said in order to regain the lost prestige of Pakistan in squash, the efforts of PSF President Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and Senior Vice President Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi cannot be ruled out. “Their personal interest as well as arrangement of hefty funds for players should be paid back well by the players through their sheer hard work, passion and dedication of winning laurels for the country.”