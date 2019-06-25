Share:

OKARA-The Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan will not participate in the All Parties Conference called by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on June 26.

Jamaat-e-Islami General Secretary Amirul Azeem stated while addressing a gathering of the party workers here the other day. He pointed out that all the parties which remained in power in different periods are also responsible for the prevailing economic crisis. He demanded all the former rulers to beg apology from the nation for their misdeeds and bring back the money they had stacked in banks in foreign countries. He categorically declared that the JI would join these parties until their leaders who had ruled the country do not “bow to the nation in apology.” The Jamaat stalwart claimed that the PTI used to be an ideological party when the JI was working in coalition with it in KPK.

“Today the PTI has turned into a status quo party, whereas Jamaat has been struggling against status quo in the country,” he argued, adding that whenever leadership of big parties faced a difficult moment in political they turns to the JI for support and help.

He declared that the JI is working for prosperity of the country and welfare of the public and not to come to power, adding that whoever would work for the country and the masses would be supported by the Jamaat.

MC LAUNCHES CLEAN-UP DRIVE

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Maryam Khan, Municipal Committee chief officer Fida Iftikhar Mir supervised the grand anti-encroachment campaign in various bazaars and roads of the city.

The campaign was carried out at Gole Chowk, Venice Chowk and adjoining bazaars and streets. The temporary stalls set up on footpaths in front of shops were confiscated by the MC staff. Meanwhile, the encroachers started protest against the MC staff and raised slogans against the govt and the MC.

The MC chief officer, however, informed the journalists that the encroachers had been issued notices to remove encroachments voluntarily but they did not abide heeded the notice.

He said that the grand anti-encroachment campaign would be undertaken as neither the shopkeepers, nor the encroachers have removed encroachments.

He said, this campaign would continue till complete elimination of the encroachments from the city.