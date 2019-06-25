Share:

LAHORE - A local court on Monday extended for 14 days judicial remand of 11 Chinese men allegedly involved in trafficking Pakistani girls to China under the cover of marriage. The suspects including Hongfa Yang, Chuanjia Liu, Libing Liu, Bo Wang, Gongze He, Tianyi Liu, Yang Feng Xnu, Song Guoqlang, Liu, We Linping and others were produced before the court of Judicial Magistrate Amir Raza after expiry of their judicial remand. During the proceedings, the court was informed that the police had not filed the challan (charge-sheet) yet against the suspects. The court then directed the investigation officer to ensure the submission of challan by the next date of hearing, and adjourned the matter until July 7. The court also extended the judicial remand of the accused till the next date of hearing.