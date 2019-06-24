Share:

LOS ANGELES-Kerry Katona wants her daughter to play her in a biopic.

The former Atomic Kitten singer thinks she’s the ideal candidate to portray Dame Julie Walters on the big screen but if a movie was ever to be made about her own life, she thinks 16-year-old Lilly-Sue - her second child with ex-husband Brian McFadden - would be the perfect choice for the lead role, even though she has a different accent.

She wrote in her ‘Keeping Up with Kerry’ column for new! magazine: ‘’If I were to play anyone in a biopic it would be Julie Walters, but if I had to have someone play me, it would be my Lilly. ‘’She’s a carbon copy of me. It’s a shame she can’t do a northern accent though.’’ But after Sophie Turner recently admitted she’d be interested in playing Boy George in a biopic, Kerry - who also has Molly, 17, with Brian, Heidi, 12, and Max, 11, with second husband Mark Croft, and five-year-old Dylan-Jorge with estranged third spouse George Kay - isn’t so convinced she’d want someone of the opposite sex depicting her.

She added: ‘’I love that Sophie Turner wants to play Boy George in a film about his life. If you stick some dreadlocks on her they will definitely look alike.