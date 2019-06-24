Share:

Locust, a kind of insect, has widely spread in district Panjgoor, Balochistan. It is destroying the crops of the poor, which are the only sources of food for them. The profits from selling these crops also help them get their children educated. Thousands of cultivated acres have been damaged, and the farmers have lost millions of rupees because of these locusts.

According to the farmers, already they were not getting any concessions or facilities from the government side, and the attack of locusts have further pushed them in hot water. They have requested the government and other relevant authorities to take concrete actions in eradicating these locusts through the spray, and also give them a relief fund to recover what they have lost.

WAHEED WAHID,

Baluchistan.