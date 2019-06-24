Share:

RAWALPINDI-A 35-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by two unknown assailants near Police Station Banni, sources said on Monday. Sources added that the incident took place at 11pm on Sunday when the victim identified as Haris was sitting on a grocery shop and having chit chat with the shopkeeper.

Police reached at the crime scene; collected evidences; recorded statements of the eyewitnesses and shifted the body to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for post-mortem, they said. The reason behind the murder was said to be old enmity between two families, sources said. The occurrence of firing incident swelled waves of panic in the thickly populated area. Police have begun investigation into the blind murder case after receiving complaint from the father of the victim, they added.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Waris Khan Circle Amna Baig, when contacted, said two motorcyclists suddenly appeared and fired two gunshots into air to disperse the people gathered in the bazaar. She said that the victim Haris ran towards a ‘pan’ shop and took refuge behind a counter after hearing the sound of gunshots. She added that one of the motorcyclists stepped down and walked toward the hiding man.

“The attacker fired multiple bullets on hiding Haris that pierced into his legs and shoulder,” she said, adding that a bullet entered from his shoulder and stuck into heart leading to his instant death.

After committing the crime, the killers managed to escape. Amna Baig said that police are investigating the murder case through different angles. She said that Haris was also involved in a murder case and was in jail.

A court of law bailed him out some five months ago, she said.

She added that a brother of Haris was also murdered in 2010. “So, seeing history of the victim family, we can assume this murder was done on old enmity,” ASP Amna Baig said. On a query, she replied that the family of the victim had not nominated anyone so far in first information report.

Meanwhile, Chief Minster Punjab Complaint Cell Chairperson Mahnaz Saeed paid a surprise visit to Adiala Jail. She was received by Senior Superintendent Saqib Nazir Chaudhry and Deputy Superintendent Malik Muhammad Akram.

Mahnaz Saeed inspected women and juvenile wards, the jail kitchen and interacted with the inmates. She also witnessed the computer, tailoring and electrical classes being conducted under the aegis of Women Aid Trust, Islamabad. The chairperson chief minister complaint cell also checked the food being provided to prisoners and expressed her satisfaction over the cleanliness condition and the facilities available for the inmates. She also lauded the services of superintendent and deputy superintendent.