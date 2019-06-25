Share:

Lahore - Provincial Labour and Human Resource Minister Ansar Majeed Khan chaired the 142nd meeting of Governing Body of Punjab Employees Social Security Institutions at his office. Provincial Secretary Labour Sarah Aslam, Commissioner PESSI Saqib Manan and other members were also present. Commissioner PESSI briefed the minister about the important points of the meeting. Minister Ansar Majeed Khan said on the occasion that the government have presented very public friendly. “The PTI government has changed the fate of Labour Department in just nine months while the last government has ruined this department. We are taking revolutionary initiatives to ensure basic rights of workers. Steps for welfare of workers are being taken,” he said.