Share:

JHANG - Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Bhatti visited flood-affected areas in the Masson and Qadirpur Police limits.

After reviewing facilities being provided to the affected persons, he also talked with area people and said that the Punjab government is taking immediate measures to rehabilitate the flood-affected people. He was told that the residents of flood-hit areas were being shifted to relief camps where each and every facility was being provided.