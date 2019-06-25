Share:

ISLAMABAD - NAB Rawalpindi grilled former director general Intelligence Bureau Aftab Sultan on Monday in an ongoing investigation into purchase of 33 bulletproof vehicles, The Nation has learnt.

Sultan appeared before the NAB Rawalpindi investigation team and recorded his statement in this case. The anti-graft body team questioned him for 30 minutes related to the case.

NAB team had already investigated former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and former secretary to PM Fawad Hassan Fawad, former Secretary Foreign Affairs Azaz Chaudhary and others and recorded their statements in the case.

According to the NAB, 34 bulletproof vehicles were procured from Germany for the guest of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) conference. The vehicles were bought without paying import duty, it added.

Last week the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had decided to transform bulletproof vehicle case’s inquiry into investigation against former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Last month, NAB investigated Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat Jail with the permission of Accountability Court and recorded his statement second time in this case.

Deputy Director NAB Rawalpindi Abdul Majid filed an application in the Accountability Court Islamabad seeking permission to interrogate Nawaz in the case of misuse of authority in purchase of 33 high security vehicles. The court had allowed the NAB team to investigate the former PM directing the jail superintendent to cooperate in this regard. On the other hand, Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Monday said that NAB is determined to take the mega corruption cases to logical conclusion as per law. He said that corruption is the root cause of all evils plaguing the country. He said this while chairing a meeting to review monthly performance of prosecution, operation and awareness and prevention Divisions of NAB at NAB Headquarters. He said that the present management of NAB has developed a Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES) to monitor the performance of NAB, headquarters and all regional bureaus of NAB on regular basis in order to plug loopholes if any.

The MES system not only helped in increasing operational, prosecution and monitoring and evaluation abilities of NAB. He said the main features of this system are to register complaints, scrutinise, inquiry, investigation and other details of cases and also preserve the details about NAB cases.