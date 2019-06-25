Share:

LAHORE - On the invitation of Minister Health Dr Yasmin Rashid and Director General Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jahangir, a 16-member Nigerian delegation visited the office of DG Health Services. Dr Saeed Ghuman, Dr Shahnaz Naeem, Dr Khalid and Dr Yadullah were also present. Haroon Jahangir briefed the delegation about the initiatives of government. He also briefed about healthcare service delivery, anti-polio campaign, universal health coverage, role of donor agencies, health budget and health policies.

The Nigerian delegation appreciated the efforts of health minister initiatives to facilitate maximum patients in government hospitals. Nasir Deen Usman led the delegation. Dr Haroon Jahangir said on the direction of the minister, the department was trying to ensure facilitation of patients in government hospitals according to the international standards.