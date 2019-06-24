Share:

There are enormous issues in Karachi which needs immediate attention of the authorities concerned to address and resolve them. One of the horrible issues is open sewerage holes in different parts of the city, which is dismal. Some sad, unfortunate demises have already taken place when kids have fallen in these holes. Such pathetic incidents have still not got the attention of the concerned authorities to cover all such sewerage holes.

These holes are vertically so deep that if children fall into them, it becomes difficult to take them out. Monsoon rain is expected to hit Karachi soon. During or after rain, such holes are covered with rainwater to the extent that they become invisible and chances of falling in them increase, resulting in increased demises.

FAISAL ANSAR,

Karachi.