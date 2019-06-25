Share:

Lahore - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa met his counterpart Chief of Defence Staff United Kingdom General Sir Nick Carter in London on Monday.

According to the ISPR, the leaders discussed the geostrategic environment and bilateral military cooperation between the two countries. A session of delegation level strategic dialogue was also held between the two sides.

The army chief, who is in Britain on an official visit for meetings with senior British civil-military leadership, was received at UK’s Ministry of Defence by General Sir Nick Carter.

The Pakistan Army's media wing said last week, “Gen Qamar [during the visit] will discuss matters of mutual interest including evolving geostrategic environment, [and] defence and security [issues].”

Gen Bajwa, who arrived in Britain on June 20 on an official visit, spoke at the International Institute of Strategic Studies in London on Saturday.

In his speech, he said that Pakistan is on the cusp of achieving sustainable, irreversible, enduring peace and stability. “Improving security situation would attract foreign investment in Pakistan,” he added.

“International partnership, support and determination also hold importance to cope with regional challenges and foreign investment is key to regional contacts,” the army chief asserted.

On Sunday, Gen Bajwa went to the Lord’s stadium along with DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor to support Pakistan cricket team in their World Cup match against South Africa.

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and DG ISPR Lt-Gen Asif Ghafoor accompanied the Pakistan army chief to the cricket stadium. The match was won by Pakistan team.

The COAS last visited Britain in October last year.