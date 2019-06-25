Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan says people can avail the asset declaration scheme to legalize their undeclared assets before 30th June deadline which will not be extended.

Talking to a private TV channel, he warned that the government will have no other option but to pursue the tax evaders with force if they fail to benefit from the scheme.

The PM said that nation and the government can work together to make this scheme successful.

He said the country stands at the crossroad and everyone will have to play its role for the improvement of the national economy.

Imran Khan said the country cannot move forward unless taxes are collected and steps are being taken to increase income and reduce loans. He said the government is implementing the austerity drive to bring down the expenditures at the national level.

The PM said the economy of the country is facing a critical situation where half of our income goes to paying the interest on loans. He said corruption is the main cause of this economic malaise. He assured that the people who come into tax net will not be harassed unduly. He said efforts are underway to bring real reforms in the FBR.

Imran Khan said consultations are being held with the business community on a regular basis and they will be taken on board while formulating policies.

He reiterated that tax money will be utilized for the welfare of people.