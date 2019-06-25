Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to address concerns of four junior coalition partners of the PTI-led ruling alliance in the parliament, sources said on Monday.

According to informed sources, Prime Minister opted to address the concerns of junior partners by meeting leaders of each of the allied parties rather than through a joint committee comprising lawmakers of the four coalition partners.

Consequently, Prime Minister had separately met this month with leaders of MQM, PML-Q, Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal) and assured them support and addressed their concerns. MQM was given another ministry plus a development package for Karachi and Hyderabad cities.

Likewise, Prime Minister also addressed the immediate concerns of the BNP-Mengal by giving them development funds etc.

Also the Prime Minister addressed the concerns of the GDA and PML-Q so as to prevent any misunderstanding between the PTI and four parties of the ruling coalition.

The development comes after the four junior coalition partners of the PTI sought to constitute a joint coordination committee to get their concerns addressed and issues to avoid any misunderstanding and for the sake of smooth running of the PTI-led ruling coalition.

Promises made with tribesmen to be fulfilled: Prime Minister Imran Khan said that promises made with people of merged districts of erstwhile districts will be fulfilled.

Talking to Senators and MNAs belonging to merged areas in Islamabad on Monday, he said for the first time a budget of 83 billion rupees has been earmarked this year for developmental projects in merged areas which will help resolve problems of the people.

He said the people of merged areas have given huge sacrifices and suffered immense difficulties.

The Prime Minister directed that people’s representatives be included in implementation of development projects and their priorities be considered.

The Senators and MNAs apprised the Prime Minister of their reservations on the issue of federal excise duty. Prime Minister assured them that their concerns will be considered.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the occasion briefed the Prime Minister on various development projects in the merged districts.

Meanwhile, PTI’s senior leaders from United States chapter Sajjad Burki and Atif Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Monday.

Prime Minister’s upcoming visit to US was discussed in the meeting.

Meanwhile, members national assembly Bashir Khan, Mehboob Shah, Sher Akbar and Sibghatullah also met the Prime Minister.