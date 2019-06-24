Share:

As I sat watching tv channels on Saturday, there was a piece of breaking news running on several TV channels that Maryam Nawaz invited Bilawal Zardari over lunch on Sunday. It was also reported that Bilawal Zardari would leave for Jaati Umrah at 1.30 p.m. in response to the invitation.

Both Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Zardari are siblings of well-known political figures. Maryam Nawaz’s father, the disqualified and convicted former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif is undergoing seven years of jail term in Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore. Similarly, Bilawal’s father, Co-Chairman of PPP and former President, Asif Ali Zardari was arrested by NAB a couple of days ago. Both Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Zardari are in politics because of their fathers. Maryam Nawaz inherited PML(N) leadership from her father. Bilawal Zardari was pushed into politics by his ever-ambitious and clever father Asif Ali Zardari when he was just a student after his mother Benazir Bhutto got martyred in Rawalpindi in December 2007. Immediately, Asif Zardari changed the names of his children, including Bhutto as their last name since PPP can only be headed and kept intact by the name of Bhutto. He named Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as the Chairman and himself as Co-Chairman of the party.

But Bilawal is a Zardari and he cannot become a Bhutto merely by changing his name. Both Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal have to go through the mill now since they have been pushed into politics.

M.Z.RIFAT,

Lahore.