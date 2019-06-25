Share:

ISLAMABAD - The KSE 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bearish trend on Monday as it lost 653.3 points or 1.9 percent to close at 34471.95 points.

A total of 58,098,190 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 2.653 billion. Out of 325 companies, share prices of 47 companies recorded increase while that of 257 companies registered decline whereas 21 companies remained stable.

KEL was the volume leader with 6,339,000 shares, and its per share price remained stable at Rs 4.25 per share. TRG remained the runner up with 5,396,500 shares traded during the day and its price decreased by Rs1 per share to close at Rs 18.11 followed by FCCL, trading volume of which was recorded at 4,179,500 shares, and its price per share decreased by Rs1 and closed at Rs16.29 per share.