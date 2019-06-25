Share:

KARACHI - The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Monday approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to disqualify former president Asif Ali Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur as member of the Sindh Assembly.

PTI MPAs Haleem Adil Sheikh, Arsalan Taj, and Rabia Azfar submitted a petition to the Provincial Election Commission Sindh, requesting it to disqualify Talpur as member of the provincial legislature over her alleged involvement in the fake bank accounts case.

Speaking to the media, Arsalan Taj said the PPP MPA amassed assets disproportionate to her source of income and concealed them from the commission. They had submitted a reference to the Sindh Assembly Speaker for her disqualification but to no avail.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said the PPP has become a party of thieves and looters. He said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari used to be seen as an innocent man, but he is not like other party leaders.

Last week, Arsalan Taj had submitted a reference to the speaker, stating the PPP MPA had not declared her three properties in her nomination papers, requesting him to action against the lawmaker under the article 62 (f) of the constitution of Pakistan.

Faryal Talpur had not declared her three residents, one in Larkana and two in Shahdadkot during the filing of nomination papers in ECP, he added.