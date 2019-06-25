Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Test cricketer Iqbal Qasim warned Pakistan cricket team of complacency and urged them to improve their ground fielding, especially catching, if they really want to progress in the ICC World Cup.

Talking to The Nation, former PCB chief selector Qasim said: “The victory against South Africa is a welcoming sign and huge relief for not only team, management, coaching staff and skipper but also for the entire nation, who were suffering badly, as national team was struggling to make any impact in the world cup.

“I must warn Sarfraz Ahmed and his team that they won’t be able to beat any other top side by dropping more than half a dozen simple catches. South African team’s morale was very low and they were badly struggling in the event and that was the reason why Pakistan team managed to beat them, despite crucial mistakes and blunders,” he added.

Qasim said: “The good thing about Pakistan team was that they finally managed post a good total of more than 300 runs as after England win, they were struggling to score big runs. Although I still believe Pakistan team fell short of posting further 30 to 40 runs, as they kept on losing wickets at crucial stages, yet it was good total to bowl at.

“I must give credit to Haris Sohail, the way he batted with complete authority, despite being badly ignored in the tournament. But he showed class and shut his critics’ mouths with outstanding performance. He must carry on with the good work as his role in the middle order is highly crucial because the team revolves around him. Babar, Fakhar and Imam should also provide decent partnership to ensure Pakistan score big totals in the remaining matches,” he added.

He said: “Hafeez and Sarfraz along with Imad hold the key for Pakistan now, as Pakistan team should forget about the run-rate and focus on winning the last three matches. Pakistan has the tendency of beating top rivals, just like they did to England earlier. But on the other hand, they are also known for throwing away things, when everything is under control.

“Sarfraz’ own form is a big question mark, which is the reason why he is struggling with the willow and not been able to dictate terms. He needs to cool down instead of taking too much pressure and must lead from the front and give clear message that he is the boss. If he continues to take pressure, it will further affect his own performances as well as team’s progress,” he added.

He said now first task of beating South Africa has been achieved in a great style. “The most important thing in the match was Muhammad Aamir’s extraordinary performance. With each passing day, Aamir is getting back to his usual best. The way he provided Amla’s wicket, the match was almost in Pakistan’s pocket, but the most dangerous thing was the amount of catches dropped by Pakistani fielders, which is alarming situation.

“I was since long advocating the inclusion of Aamir and Wahab in the Pakistan squad and everyone saw that they have started delivering. Shaheen Shah has played enough matches but he failed to deliver while Hassan Ali is also off colour so it is high time to pick M Hussnain against the Kiwis, as he can make huge impact with his pace. I wish team green good luck for the match against New Zealand. If green caps play freely and make things simple, they can win against all opponents,” Qasim concluded.