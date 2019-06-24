Share:

Cailee in talks to star in The Craft reboot

LOS ANGELES - Cailee Spaeny is in talks to lead ‘The Craft’ reboot. The 21-year-old actress - who is best known for starring in sci-fi film ‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ and thriller ‘Bad Times at the El Royale’ - is reportedly in negotiations to star in Blumhouse and Columbia Pictures’ remake of the cult 1996 teen thriller, with actress, director and writer Zoe Lister-Jones on board to helm the project and co-write the script.

The original film followed Sarah (Robin Tunney) who discovers she has a telekinetic gift after transferring to a Catholic high school in Los Angeles.Her supernatural powers are noticed by three aspiring witches; Bonnie (Neve Campbell), Rochelle (Rachel True) and Nancy (Fairuza Balk) and the group soon becomes a dangerously powerful coven. According to a Production Weekly, shooting will begin in July and a brief description of the project read: ‘’A remake of the 1996 supernatural teen thriller. When starting at a new school, Hannah befriends Tabby, Lourdes, and Frankie & quickly becomes the fourth member of their Clique.

Mary J receives Lifetime Achievement BET

LOS ANGELES -: Mary J. Blige thinks she’s both a ‘’queen’’ and a ‘’servant’’.

The 48-year-old star was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2019 BET Awards on Sunday (23.06.19) and gave a passionate speech about the importance of faith and recognising her place on her own ‘’journey’’.

She said: ‘’People always ask how do I sustain and stay relevant in this industry. ‘’It’s because, although I am a leader, a queen, a living legend, although I’m all these things, I’m a servant as well and I’m here to serve. ‘’Being a servant is not always glamorous or popular but it’s a job and the assignment I was given. It’s because in order to be an authority I had to learn to come under authority. It’s because when the glory is placed on me I give it back to god immediately.

‘’This journey has always been bigger than me. My mission has not only to survive but, right now, it’s to thrive and continue to make history while I do.’’

The ‘Mudbound’ actress also thanked BET, her family and her friends because she recognised the importance of their support.

She said: ‘’When you have a lifetime of achievements. There’s no way you could have done it alone.’’

And to her fans, she added: ‘’Thank you for weathering these storms with me and rejoicing with me when I have a victory.’’

Mary had been introduced to the stage at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater by Rihanna, who praised the singer for her influence on her own career.