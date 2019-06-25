Share:

LAHORE - Parts of the country including Lahore received rainfall of varying intensities on Monday, providing much needed respite to the heat-stricken people.

Dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in DG Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, DI Khan, Malakand, Hazara, Zhob, Sibbi divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Weather remained hot and dry elsewhere in the country.

In Lahore, overcast conditions, continuously blowing winds and morning rains caused decrease in the mercury level, making weather pleasant during the day and at nighttime. Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 29 degree Celsius and 25C, respectively.

Windstorm and rains disturbed routine life. Windstorm and wet conditions caused tripping of dozens of Lesco feeders, putting portion of Lahore in darkness. Windstorm caused felling of tree branches and steamers along important roads. Inundated rainwater on portions of roads and roadsides caused traffic mess on important roads including The Mall, Jail Road and Ferozepur Road. Accumulated rainwater in underpasses caused traffic mess on both sides of the Canal Bank Road till the afternoon.

According to the experts, seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. A westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country. Pre monsoon currents are also penetrating central parts of the country.

Meteorological department has forecast dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds at isolated places in Zhob, Sibbi, Kalat, Bahawalpur divisions and Gilgit Baltistan. Hot and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Kot Addu received 34mm rain, Garhi Dupatta 32mm, Muzaffarabad 27mm, Multan 24mm, Lahore, Kakul and Dir 23mm each, DI Khan and Bahawalpur 21mm each, Layyah 20mm, Kalam 15mm, Zhob 11mm, Islamabad 10mm, Khanewal 08mm, Pattan 07mm, Bhakkar, Sibbi and Bagrote 06mm each, Sahiwal, Malamjabba and Balakot 04mm each, DG Khan and Astore 03mm each, Bunji, Gilgit, Gupis, Okara, Bahawalnager and Rawalakot 02mm each, Kasur, Cherat, Drosh and Chillas 01mm each.