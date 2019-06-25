Share:

KARACHI (PR) Reon Energy Limited has announced the commissioning of its latest 12.5 MW captive solar power project at Fauji Cement Company Limited (FCCL) in Jhang Bahtar, Punjab. The proposed move is a key step in commercializing a unit in order to achieve a lower cost of electricity.

Mujtaba Haider Khan, CEO, Reon Energy Limited, said “The 12.5 MWp solar plant shall offset higher energy prices for power from grid and other sources. Cement sector is going through a tough patch, lower prices and demand compression; this initiative should help preserve margins in a tough environment.

I commend the Fauji Cement team for taking a leap towards energy independence; we’re privileged to have played our role.”

The solar plant was said to create 500 jobs during the project duration.