Southampton - Bangladesh rose to fifth and remain in contention for a semi-final berth with a 62-run win against Afghanistan. Shakib Al Hasan’s half-century and tournament-best five-wicket haul defined a dominant performance.

In Southampton on Monday, 24 June, on the same ground where they kept India to 224/8 and two days after the team came close to an upset, Afghanistan’s spinners found plenty of purchase; however, they were less successful than last time. Shakib held firm, Mushfiqur Rahim made a fighting 87-ball 83, while a brisk 24-ball 35 cameo from Mosaddek Hossain lifted Bangladesh to 262/7, before they bowled Afghanistan out for 200 in 47 overs.

After his captain chose to bowl on a used surface, Mujeeb ur Rahman again impressed with the new ball. Liton Das, promoted to open, fell in the fifth over, the third umpire agreeing with the on-field call that Hashmatullah Shahidi at cover had taken a clean catch diving forward.

The rub of the green went Bangladesh’s way when Shakib Al Hasan, on 26, was given out leg before to Rashid Khan to one that kept straight, only for DRS to show it was going over. He made the most of the reprieve, going on to build two half-century stands for the second and third wickets before Mujeeb trapped him in front with one that turned into the left-hander.

Mushfiqur was smart against the spinners, using his feet well and scything through the field. A strong total was made a winning one by Mosaddek’s flourish and Afghanistan’s poor fielding through the morning. Unlike Afghanistan, Bangladesh didn’t bowl any spin in the Powerplay overs; but when they did, it turned the game decisively. Shakib came on in the 11th over and immediately got a breakthrough, while Mehidy Hasan and Mosaddek kept the batsmen quiet.

Aggressive fields from Mashrafe Mortaza, including a silly point, created chances and fielders held onto them – and Shakib was in the middle of it all. In his fifth over, he denied Gulbadin Naib a half-century when he had him caught by Das at short extra cover, while Mohammad Nabi was done in by flight.

From 117/5 there was no coming back for Afghanistan. Shakib, who rose to the top of the batting charts with his effort earlier in the day, added Asghar Afghan and Najibullah Zadran to his tally, his 5/29 just ahead of Mohammad Amir’s 5/30 as this edition’s best figures so far.

After the match, hero of the day Shakib Al Hassan said: “Yes it’s been great throughout this WC. Luckily we started well so the fans have been behind us. I think the five wickets gave me greater pleasure. I had to work really hard for the fifty.

“Mushfiq played an important knock, without him we wouldn’t have got the runs. We knew it was going to be tough with their three spinners, so it needed a team effort. I did work really hard before the WC, I was well prepared. The best I could ever be prepared. It’s paying off. Definitely want it to carry on. Our next two games against India and Pakistan are big games,” he added.

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza said: “The crowd has been fantastic throughout this tournament. Shakib’s been fantastic. He’s scoring runs and whenever we need he’s getting us wickets. I think that partnership wasn’t very big but Mushy and Shakib partnership was important. Tamim batted well and Riyadh’s innings was important. I think the physio will take a call later on him. Still one week left, so he could be alright. We will try our level best (against Pakistan and India), that’s all I can say to the fans.”

Afghanistan captain Gulbadin said: “Obviously, we played tough games the last two games. Today we missed something in the fielding, 30-40 runs extra. The wicket was slow, it helped the spinners. But it wasn’t that helpful in second innings. Credit to Shakib. He hits it strongly, we thought it would be nice to send Ikram to take singles and keep it ticking. I think we missed something this tournament, with things like injuries. We’re missing something.”

POINTS TABLE

Pos Team Played Won Lost N/R Net RR Points

1 New Zealand 6 5 0 1 +1.306 11

2 Australia 6 5 1 0 +0.849 10

3 India 5 4 0 1 +0.809 9

4 England 6 4 2 0 +1.457 8

5 Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 -0.133 7

6 Sri Lanka 6 2 2 2 -1.119 6

7 Pakistan 6 2 3 1 -1.265 5

8 West Indies 6 1 4 1 +0.190 3

9 South Africa 7 1 5 1 -0.324 3

10 Afghanistan 7 0 7 0 -1.634 0

Scorecard

BANGLADESH:

Liton Das c Hashmatullah b Mujeeb Ur 16

Tamim Iqbal b Mohammad Nabi 36

Shakib Al lbw b Mujeeb Ur Rahman 51

M Rahim c Nabi b Dawlat Zadran 83

Soumya Sarkar lbw b Rahman 3

Mahmudullah c Nabi b Gulbadin Naib 27

Mosaddek Hossain b Gulbadin Naib 35

Mohammad Saifuddin not out 2

EXTRAS: (w 9) 9

TOTAL: (7 wkts, 50 overs) 262

FOW: 1-23, 2-82, 3-143, 4-151, 5-207, 6-251, 7-262.

BOWLING: Mujeeb Ur Rahman 10-0-39-3, Dawlat Zadran 9-0-64-1, Mohammad Nabi 10-0-44-1, Gulbadin Naib 10-1-56-2, Rashid Khan 10-0-52-0, Rahmat Shah 1-0-7-0.

AFGHANISTAN:

Gulbadin Naib c Liton b Shakib Al 47

Rahmat Shah c Tamim b Shakib Al 24

Hashmatullah st Mushfiqur b Mosaddek 11

Asghar Afghan c sub b Shakib Al 20

Mohammad Nabi b Shakib Al 0

Samiullah Shinwari not out 49

Ikram Alikhil run out 11

N Zadran st Mushfiqur b Shakib 23

Rashid Khan c Mashrafe b Mustafizur 2

Dawlat Zadran c Mushfiqur b Mustafizur 0

Mujeeb Ur Rahman b M Saifuddin 0

EXTRAS: (b 1, lb 6, w 6) 13

TOTAL: (all out, 47 overs) 200

FOW: 1-49, 2-79, 3-104, 4-104, 5-117, 6-132, 7-188, 8-191, 9-195, 10-200.

BOWLING: Mashrafe Mortaza 7-0-37-0, Mustafizur Rahman 8-1-32-2, Mohammad Saifuddin 8-0-33-1, Shakib Al Hasan 10-1-29-5, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 8-0-37-0, Mosaddek Hossain 6-0-25-1.

TOSS: Afghanistan

UMPIRES: Richard Kettleborough, Michael Gough

TV UMPIRES: Aleem Dar

RESERVE UMPIRE: Richard Illingworth

MATCH REFEREE: Sir Richie Richardson