SIALKOT-The flour has gone beyond the reach of the common man due to increase in its prices by the flour mills and dealers in Sialkot district after federal and provincial budgets.

The shopkeepers and dealers are selling 20kg flour bag at Rs820 against the official rate of Rs760 per bag in local open markets of Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur and Zafarwal tehsils.

The flour grinders are selling 20kg flour at Rs1,000 while local hotels and naan shops owners are selling 100g weight bread at the rate of Rs10 against the official rate of Rs6. Besides, they are selling 120g weight naan at Rs14 against the official rate of Rs12.

This practice goes unabated and unchecked allegedly by the Sialkot district administration.

Local leading lawyers-cum human rights activists Ghazala Adnan and Shahid Mir and social, business and political circles have expressed grave concern over the situation. They said that the flour prices were increased considerably by the flour millers and shopkeepers due to which the flour had gone out of the reach of common man.

These circles also criticised the poor performance of the local price control committee. They said that these price control committees had become ineffective due to the growing political interference.

They urged Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Commissioner Gujranwala Division Waqas Ali Mehmood and Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Akbar to take serious notice of the miserable situation in the larger public interest.

FINED

Local police and the officials of Environment Protection Department challaned as many as 171 different vehicles.

According to the senior officials of the Environment Protection Department, the special teams also fined Rs36,750 to 49 other vehicles for spreading noise pollution and environmental pollution through smoke emission, during the ongoing special checking in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur and surrounding areas.

Lawyers support demand for

Sialkot divisional status

The Sialkot District Bar Association (DBA) has urged the Punjab government to grant divisional status to Sialkot due to its global industrial significance and geographical importance.

Local lawyers unanimously passed a resolution demanding divisional status for Sialkot in the larger interest of the people of the region.

During a meeting here, DBA President Ch Raza Toor said that “division status” for Sialkot was a longstanding demand of the people. He said that Sialkot had its own international airport, dry port and export processing zone (EPZ), adding that the district had more population than Narwal and Gujrat districts. “Besides, it has the oldest cantonment and stands second in exports after Karachi.”

The DBA president said that the grant of divisional status to Sialkot would help solve the longstanding problems of locals as well as lawyers. He pointed out that Sialkot contributed $2.5 billion annually to the national economy and deserved to be granted the status of division.

On the occasion, local lawyers urged Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to make Sialkot a division consisting of Sialkot, Narowal and Gujrat districts. They announced their full support to public campaign “Make Sialkot a Division”.