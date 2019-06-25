Share:

The launch comes one month after a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket carrying the first 60 satellites in SpaceX's own Starlink internet constellation took off from the spaceport.

The company launched a heavy rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 2:30 a.m. local time (6:30 a.m. GMT). The vehicle is carrying 24 satellites for the US Space Test Program (STP).

According to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, the launch was the most difficult in the corporation's history, because the rocket has to deliver the satellites to 3 different orbits.