Share:

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued instructions that all the Customs field offices will remain open and observe extended working hours till 10:00 pm on 29th and 30th June for collection of duty/taxes.

In a statement, The FBR further instructed the Chief Collector of Customs to liaise with the State Bank of Pakistan and other scheduled commercial banks in their respective jurisdiction to ensure the transfer of the taxes collected by these branches to the respective branches of State Bank of Pakistan on the same date.