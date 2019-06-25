Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Railways was informed on Monday that an inquiry report of the Hyderabad train collision will be shared with the Committee within next 45 days.

A Lahore-bound Jinnah Express, which had departed from Karachi, collided with a stationary freight train carrying coal to Yoursafwal in the limits of Maki Shah Police Station in Hyderabad last Thursday.

It was reported further that three coaches of the freight train derailed due to collision while the engine of a passenger train caught fire.

The Senate Committee on Railways discussed the said collision but after getting preliminary information about the incident asked some questions from the concerned officers and directed the same to be answered in the inquiry report.

The meeting was held in the chair of Senator Asad Ali Khan Junejo here at the Parliament House and was attended among others by Senators Brig. (Retd) John Kenneth Williams, Gianchand, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and officials from Pakistan Railways.

The Committee was told that the driver of Jinnah Express was driving the train at a high speed and did not stop the train despite the outer signal signalling him to do so.

The Committee members observed that information about the defective signal, speed limit, brake application, number of people permitted to sit in locomotive, casualties and time observation to be made a part of inquiry.

The matters of Sub-Committee report on the projects of Pakistan Railways under CPEC, recent incidents of derailments and inquiry reports of the incidents, and unavailability of water, light and window glasses and insufficient bogies in trains operating between Quetta and Chaman were also discussed.

The Committee appreciated the improvement done on the route between Quetta and Chaman and directed the remaining work to be completed soon.

Meanwhile, Minister for Railways told the meeting that prioritising work on ML-I under CPEC would resolve most of the issues of Pakistan Railways.

The Ministry of Railways had submitted the PC-I aforementioned project regarding the upgradation of railway’s Main Line-1 (ML-1) to the Planning Commission on Thursday.

The project is being executed under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and it has been divided into three packages to absorb its budgetary impact on PSDP and the said PC-I is for the package-I only and its final approval would be given by the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC).

According to the PC-I submitted in Planning Commission, the estimated cost of the project is $2389.654 million while the project would be completed in four years but once the Government of Pakistan has decided a mode of financing. In all three packages scattered locations of all provinces would be up-graded according to their operational needs and the package-I includes multiple portions of the KPK, Punjab and Sindh provinces.