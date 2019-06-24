Share:

ISLAMABAD-Scores of students of University of Engineering and Technology, Taxila on Monday gathered at the ancient Buddhist heritage site of Sirkap and announced boycott of examination on non-availability of facilities and delayed appointment of permanent vice chancellor of the university.

UET Taxila is one of the leading engineering universities of the country but is deprived of permanent VC for more than a year.

The non-appointment of VC led to creating administrative problems for students, teachers and other staff members. Along with hundreds of students, the teaching faculty also protested wearing black arms bands while the administration staffers stopped all official work.

The acting set-up of the university though had announced examination on Monday, but the students and staffers ignored the order and completely shut down the campus from academic and administrative activities.

Officials informed The Nation that no transport service was available for the students of nearby areas and they faced difficulties reaching at campus by availing public transport.

Officials also said that hostel students meanwhile led the protest and boycott of the examination, and the administration staff and teachers also joined their hands with the students.

Students also held walk inside the campus carrying placards against the ad-hoc set-up and demanding a permanent VC to resolve their long-standing issues.

A student Ahmed Rafique told The Nation that the university was headless and students were facing severe difficulties as there was no one to listen to them.

Narrating an incident, he said that last week a student fell from second storey of the hostel and there was no ambulance to take him to hospital or provide him any kind of first aid.

“Ambulance is being used by the hospital administration for personal work,” he alleged.

Another student Mahnoor said that state of affairs at the university was at the worst but no one cared about it.

“It is difficult to concentrate on studies in this situation when we are getting no facility from university, while government is not taking issues serious,” she said.

Students gathered at the nearby situated ancient Buddhist heritage site and passed a ‘Sirkap Resolution’ demanding fulfilment of their demands from the government immediately.

The resolution available with The Nation demanded provision of emergency medical facilities at campus for physical and mental health of students.

Students also demanded to provide them facts and figures regarding the case of two students who allegedly fell from the university hostel building.

Students also demanded to address academic issues and reduction and revision of summer semester fee. The Sirkap Resolution also demanded the permission of formation of students’ council at campus.

They also demanded online method for bill payments to avoid queues. Students also demanded facilities at hostels.

Meanwhile, government of Punjab while responding to the protest at the UET appointed Dr Inayat Khan as VC of the university for 4 years.

The notification said that pursuant to recommendations submitted by the search committee, the governor/chancellor appointed Dr Inayat Khan, professor, department of Electrical Engineering, UET Peshawar as vice chancellor of the University of Engineering and Technology, Taxila.

It said that in terms of the university act and Punjab government’s Rules of Business, the appointment had been made for four years. Appointed VC has been asked to join the university within 7 days.

Meanwhile, despite of the appointment of the VC, students refused to call off the protest until fulfilment of their demands presented in the resolution.