ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui chaired 64th Board of Directors meeting of Universal Service Fund Company (USF Co) on Monday.

Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Maj Gen (Retd) Amir Azeem Bajwa was also present in the meeting.

The meeting confirmed the minutes of the 63rd Board of Directors meeting of the USF Co. Overview of the prime efforts and development of telecommunication services in un-served and under-served areas across Pakistan by USF Co were highlighted and deliberated upon in the meeting. Discussions took place with primary emphasis on the upcoming Next Generation Broadband for Sustainable Development (NG-BSD) Hyderabad project.

The Board approved the contract signing of the project ‘NG-BSD Hyderabad’ which encompasses districts of Matiari, Hyderabad, Tando Allah Yar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Badin and Sujawal. The meeting was also briefed about the USF new projects planned for FY-2019-20.

Nominee of Cellular Industry Aamir Ibrahim, Nominee of Data Licensees Azfar Manzoor, Nominee of Consumer Group Kaukab Iqbal and the senior management of USF Co. also attended the meeting.