OKARA - A woman allegedly poisoned her husband with connivance of her father and the victim is struggling for life in hospital.

According to police, Ayesha Bibi, daughter of Nasrullah was married off to Muhammad Usman, resident of village Bhuman Shah, some nine months ago.

The couple, however, failed to develop cordial relations and they used to quarrel over minor issues on daily basis. Wary of the strained relation, Ayesha allegedly conspired with her father Nasrullah and gave poisonous to drink to her husband Usman. Upon which his condition deteriorated and was rushed to hospital where doctors are trying to save his life. The Depalpur Saddr Police have registered a case against the woman and her father.