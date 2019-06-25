Share:

ISLAMABAD - Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan (WSFP) has taken an initiative of providing training to the young boys and girls in various winter sports.

As a first step in this direction, a 3-day figure skating training camp was arranged at Safa Gold Mall. A UAE-based Pakistani sensation Mallak Faisal alongside her mother and mentor Ms Nesrien Saadawi especially arrived Pakistan on WSFP’s invitation. The talented duo gave training to the young enthusiasts with flair to excel in this exhilarating sport. Around 70 novice players from various age categories availed this free of cost opportunity.

A similar camp will also be arranged in Karachi in the last week of this month to harness the potential of young talent. The WSFP also plans to open a full scale indoor Simulator in Karachi to facilitate the winter sport lovers from Southern chapter.