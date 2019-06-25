Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR) Zong 4G, Paki­stan’s first and only telecom opera­tor with more than 12 million 4G subscribers, has been dominating the 4G arena with fastest and seam­less connectivity. With the growing 4G subscriber base, one of the big­gest stars from the Pakistani en­tertainment industry and a youth icon, Hamza Ali Abbasi, has also joined, Zong 4G’s widest and larg­est network. The company says it is providing unmatched data con­nectivity to people and continues to be customers’ foremost prefer­ence in Pakistan and is poised to be the unrivalled leader in the telecom market.

Zong 4G said it is at the forefront of leading Pakistan’s data revolu­tion from the ground-up, enabling students , budding entrepreneurs and people from all walks of life to experience the digital lifestyle. Cognizant to its customer-centric strategic vision, Pakistan’s No.1 data network’s teams are provid­ing, first hand care for customers’ queries at multiple fronts to people from all walks of life. In addition, the digital e-care channels are tak­ing customer care to unprecedent­ed heights, by ensuring that all que­ries of the new age customers are addressed timely.