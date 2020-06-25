Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that around 1028 more patients of COVID19 recovered in Sindh and the number of patients recovered so far has reached to 39,429 which constitutes 53.5 per cent recovery rate.

According to a statement issued here on Wednesday from the CM House, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that another 1414 cases were detected by testing 7400 samples while 37 more patients died lifting the death toll to 1161.

About 7400 more tests were conducted which detected 1414 cases constituting 19.2 per cent the detection rate, he added.

CM Sindh said that so far 402687 samples have been tested which diagnosed 74070 cases all over Sindh.

The statement says 37 more patients lost their lives while struggling against the virus. Now the death toll has reached to 1161 which comes to 1.5 percent death rate.

At present, 33480 patients are under treatment, of them 31974 in home isolation, 49 at Isolation centers and 1457 at different hospitals. The figures collected from different hospitals show that 733 patents are in critical condition, of them 136 have been shifted on ventilators.

The statement stated, out of 1414 new cases, Karachi has 644 new cases, of them 185 in East, 184 South, 97 Korangi, 70 Malir, 68 Central and 40 West.

Hyderabad has new 74 cases, Mirpurkhas 33, Sukkur 30, Ghotki 27, Shaheed Benazirabad 25, Larkana 18, Thatta and Shikarpur nine each, Badin and Sanghar eight each, Khairpur seven, Naushehroferoze Dadu and Jamshoro six each, Umerkot four, Sujawal and Jacobabad three each, Tando Allahyar and Tando Mohammad Khan have one case each.

The Chief Minister urged people of Sind to follow Sops, adopt precautionary measures and in case of any emergency contact control room 02199204452, 0219920656, 03160111712.