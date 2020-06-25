Share:

LAHORE - As many as 21 more COVID-19 patients including two doctors died in Punjab on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 1,516. Dr Musharraf Iqbal died at Jinnah Hospital and Dr Bashir Chaudhry at Services Hospital. As many as 1,228 new cases of novel coronavirus were also reported from across the province, raising the number of COVID-19 patients to 69,536. Out of 1,228 new cases, 762 were reported from Lahore, 85 Attock, 80 Multan, 60 Gujrat, 41 Sargodha, 35 Faisalabad, 17 each Rahimyar Khan and Dera Ghazi Khan, 15 Mianwali, 14 Gujranwala, 12 Sialkot, 11 Bahawalnagar, 10 each Jhelum and Sheikhupura, seven each Nankana and Hafizabad, six each Toba Tek Singh, Mandi Bahauddin, Vehari and Chiniot, five Kasur, four Sahiwal, three each Muzafargarh, Lodhran and Bhakkar and one from Pakpattan. As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 445,339 tests have been performed in the province. Out of these, he said, 69,536 have been tested positive for the virus. He said that 19,935 patients have recovered and returned home.