Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan says 262 pilots, out of total 860 in the country, have suspicious flying licenses, who would be grounded immediately.

Talking to media in Islamabad, he said the licenses of these pilots are doubtful due to certain reasons.

The Minister said there are some pilots, who did not appear in any paper but managed to get the licenses.

He said the government has decided that all such pilots would be issued show cause notices and charge sheets so that they could not fly any plane.

Ghulam Sarwar said criminal proceedings would also be initiated against the fake license holder pilots as the government could not allow anyone to put the lives of its citizens at risk.