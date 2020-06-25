Share:

PESHAWAR - Four personnel of Tehkal Police in­cluding SHO were suspended after a police torture video went viral on so­cial media.

The police arrested a person Ar­diullah alias Amir after his video ap­peared on social media in which he used abusive language against police officers.

When police video went viral on the social media it drew sharp criticism from people about the torture meth­ods of police. Amid increasing criti­cism, senior police officials took no­tice of the matter and suspended the station house officer (SHO) of Tehkal Police Station Shehriyar Khan along with Assistant Sub-Inspector Zahirul­lah, Constable Naeem and Constable Tauseef and also ordered registration of cases against them. Three police­men have been arrested and detained in lock-up

An FIR has also been lodged against them under the Police Act. Accord­ing to Peshawar SSP, strict action has been taken against the accused per­sons. The police are not just respon­sible for the security of the public but also their honour,” he said.