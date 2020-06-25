PESHAWAR - Four personnel of Tehkal Police including SHO were suspended after a police torture video went viral on social media.
The police arrested a person Ardiullah alias Amir after his video appeared on social media in which he used abusive language against police officers.
When police video went viral on the social media it drew sharp criticism from people about the torture methods of police. Amid increasing criticism, senior police officials took notice of the matter and suspended the station house officer (SHO) of Tehkal Police Station Shehriyar Khan along with Assistant Sub-Inspector Zahirullah, Constable Naeem and Constable Tauseef and also ordered registration of cases against them. Three policemen have been arrested and detained in lock-up
An FIR has also been lodged against them under the Police Act. According to Peshawar SSP, strict action has been taken against the accused persons. The police are not just responsible for the security of the public but also their honour,” he said.