MULTAN - Over 50 brokers were booked for allegedly detaining local Assis­tant Commissioner (AC) when he raided grain market of tehsil Shu­jabad to check implementation of coronavirus SOPs and control foods’ hoarding here Wednesday.

Sources from City Police Sta­tion said, broker Khawaja Sha­keel along with his 50 fellows had detained AC Mubeen Ahsan after closing down grain market.

He surrounded vehicle of the district officer along with subor­dinate staff, also scolded them for ‘conducting raid in the market’.

ASP Singhar Malik after re­ceiving information thronged to the area, dispersed crowd and provided security to AC and its staff.

All attackers were booked with the City Police Station on report of AC Mubeen Ahsan.