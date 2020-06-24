Share:

LAHORE -ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) organised a mega Virtual Careers Fair for the business & finance students and professionals in Pakistan. Featuring country’s over 60 top employers, the online fair offered an opportunity to over 3,500 attendees to connect with leading recruiters, learn from global career experts and build valuable connections.

Despite the limitations of current pandemic, ACCA embarked upon creating opportunities for the country’s youth by bringing another first of a kind experience in Pakistan. ACCA continues to lead the accountancy profession in Pakistan and supports employability of its members by unlocking the power of digital and employing innovative solutions.

Looking for best talent in business, accounting and finance, the online fair was attended by leading employers such as Nestlé Pakistan, KPMG, HBL, Deloitte, Unilever, S&P Global, PTCL, K-Electric, EY, Gadoon Textile Mills, Telenor Group, Master Tiles & Ceramics, PwC, Ufone, and Sitara Labels.

Commenting on the success of the job fair, Hammad Azim, ACCA’s head of marketing, said: “Keeping in mind the challenges presented by Covid-19, to keep doors open for our students and members to new opportunities, ACCA has doubled down on innovation. Our virtual careers fair is just another example of how organisations can lead through these difficult times by embracing innovative thinking and adapting to digital solutions.”

In his welcome address, ACCA’s head of markets – business development, Assad Hameed Khan, said: “We work with top organisations in Pakistan, and around the world. And employers trust ACCA and value our future-ready, world-class business and finance talent. For this fair, we’re excited to be joined by top brands offering an exciting mix of jobs. And we’ll continue to undertake similar initiatives to help realise all the career ambitions of our country’s youth.”

The event received a very positive feedback from all participating employers and attendees who appreciated the overall experience of the event. The presence of major employers and the quality of jobs advertised at the fair reinforced the value of the accountancy profession. Employers also shared their satisfaction regarding the strong pool of highly motivated and qualified individuals that would help them build stronger, future-ready organisations .