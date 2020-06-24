Share:

Islamabad-Singer/ Songwriter Ali Ashraf has been doing music since the time he was a law student. With two album releases under his belt, namely ‘Paheli’ (2015) and ‘Kala Peela’ (2017), Ali has now ventured into electronic music. After the recent successful online release of his first single in this genre, ‘DhotayRaho’, Ali now releases a second single ‘Kuch Na Bol’ via his YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/2G84iDjMM9Y. This number aims at bringing a little light-hearted respite to people during a challenging pandemic and quarantine. The video for ‘Kuch Na Bol’ is Ali’s own in-house creation, with music production by Shamsher. Following that, Ali will be releasing another single by the end of July this year called ‘LabdaPhiray’. He will also be releasing a full length Pop Rock album by the end of 2020.