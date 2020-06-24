Share:

Islamabad-Ariana Grande tried to make life a little easier for people heading to the polls in Louisville, Kentucky. The state held its primary election but only opened 170 polling stations instead of the usual 3,700, meaning voters were faced with long lines and long wait times to cast their ballot. Grande sent food and coffee trucks to the Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville, tweeting: ‘please pull up, enjoy and use your voice today we need u.’ The Expo Center is the only polling station open in Jefferson County, a predominantly black community. Grande has been busy during quarantine, releasing two hit duets from home during the COVID-19 pandemic - Stuck With U with Justin Bieber and Rain On Me with Lady Gaga. The Grammy winner also registered a new song titled My Hair on an online music database for copyright reasons. The R&B belter co-wrote the track with Victoria Monet, Tayla Par, and Tommy Brown, all of whom worked on her fifth studio album Thank U, Next.