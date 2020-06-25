Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired 109th meeting of Board Members at the Punjab Small Industries Corporation Office (PSIC) in which matters pertaining to development affairs, projects of small industrial estates, colonization, progress on Chief Minister Self-employment Scheme and paying service charges to the Akhuwat Organization came under review. MD PSIC gave a detailed briefing about the development affairs of small industrial estates and colonization. The Minister while addressing the participants during the meeting said that in the past real estate business was being carried out in the name of industrial estates but asserted that it will not happen likewise. He assured that hundred percent colonization of industrial estates will be undertaken across the province. Aslam Iqbal disclosed that establishment of industrial units in the industrial estates will generate employment opportunities. He maintained that state-of-the-art industrial estates will be established in DG Khan and on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway. He added that work on industrial estates have been completed in Gujranwala, Wazirabad and will soon be inaugurated. The Minister directed that under the chairmanship of DMD, a committee will formulate its recommendations in one week and will later submit it for establishing new small industrial estates. He further informed that under public-private partnership industrial estates will be established on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway. The Minister underscored that Chief Minister Self-employment Scheme is ongoing successfully under the auspices of Akhuwat worth Rs12 billion. He further highlighted that under this scheme so far 29 lakh persons have been granted interest-free loans for launching their business. He further apprised that Chief Minister Self-employment Scheme will range from Rs50 thousand to Rs2 lakh for the graduates.

He maintained that the matter pertaining to payment of service charges for the implementation on the Akhuwat scheme will be settled in the next meeting.

He directed that the board sub-committee will formulate its recommendations and will submit it in coming two days in this regard.

The Minister directed that PSIC should expedite their development works in their industrial zones.

Secretary Industries and Trade Capt (retired), Zafar Iqbal, board members, officials of Finance and P&D department also attended the meeting while few board members participated via video link.