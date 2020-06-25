Share:

ISLAMABAD - Homicide Unit of Rural Circle Police has traced a blind murder case and arrested a person allegedly involved in it, a police spokesman said on Wednesday. He said that DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Ud Din Syed had ordered to trace blind murder of Mirza Chan Zaib Anjum, committed on March 29, 2020 in the area of Lohi Bher police station. In the light of orders of DIG (Operations), SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted a special team under the supervision of DSP Rukhsar Medhi. This team collected the evidence about the incident and managed to arrest an accused Shahbaz Manzoor. Further investigation is underway from the nabbed accused, while efforts are underway to arrest his other accomplices, according to the police officials. Meanwhile, Islamabad police have arrested 21 criminals from various areas of the city and recovered stolen motorbikes, cash, valuables as well as weapons from their possession. According to the details, Shalimar police arrested a member of street criminal gang involved in snatching mobile phones and other valuables at gun point from citizens. The gangster has been identified as Akhtar Jameel while the police team recovered snatched mobile phones, cash, motorbikes and weapons along with ammunition from his possession. Sihala police arrested a bike-lifter Tanveer Hussain and recovered two stolen motorbikes from him. Secretariat police arrested Waseem Ahmed and recovered five wine bottles from him while three gamblers were also held besides recovery of stake money and gambling tools from their possession. Bhara Kahu police arrested two accused Toqeer and Abrar Khan and recovered two pistols along with their ammunition from them. Bani Gala police arrested Wali Muhammad and recovered 125 gram herion from him. Industrial-Area police arrested Shanan Masih and recovered five litres of alcohol from him. Sabzi Mandi police arrested two accused Khalid Khan and Anyat-ur-Rehman and recovered a 30-bore pistol and 115 gram heroin from him. Lohi Bher police arrested Ashiq and recovered 110 gram heroin from him. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further legal proceeding is underway against them, according to the officials.