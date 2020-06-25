Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that a blunt policy must be adopted to prevent further spread of the corona epidemic on Eid-ul-Azha.

Public non-seriousness like Eidul Fitr on Eidul Azha will be disastrous for the health system. Unfortunately, some people in the smart lockdown areas are not ready to understand the dangers of corona.

In view of the serious threat of an outbreak of corona in July, the failure of a single individual on SOPs could endanger the lives of many.

The government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan also stands by the families affected by the corona crisis. This was stated by Punjab Governor while talking to party delegations and Vice-Chancellor University of Gujrat Professor Dr Shabir Atiq at Governor House Lahore on Wednesday.

VC Dr Shabbir Atiq also handed over a cheque of Rs 3.3 million to the Governor Punjab for the Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Fund.

Governor said that universities have made a historic contribution to the Prime Minister’s Corona Relief Funds. Medical universities are also playing their part on the frontline against corona, which deserves praise.

He said that it is also the responsibility of the universities to provide relief to the students in other areas including fees.

Talking to party delegations, Governor said that due to the corona crisis, Pakistan was facing many problems in the health sector as well as on the economic front.

The federal and provincial governments are taking all necessary steps to provide relief and healthcare to the people.

In order to succeed in the war against corona, it is necessary for the people to follow SOPs, otherwise victory in this war will not be possible. Now, the situation has arisen in Pakistan due to corona, we have no option but to take precautionary measures.

Governor said that due to the irresponsibility of the people on Eidul Fitr, the number of patients in corona had reached to alarming levels and the death toll had also risen.

Now Pakistan cannot afford such irresponsibility of the people on Eidul Azha.

Therefore, it has become necessary to adopt a two-pronged policy to prevent the spread of corona on Eidul Azha, because without it, there are dangerous fears of the spread of corona. And if that happens, it could be catastrophic for Pakistan’s health system.