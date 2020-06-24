Share:

On June 17, the BNP (Mengal) group parted ways with the PTI government at the Centre on the grounds that the latter failed to abide by the promises that it had made with the former two years ago, at the time of the creation of an alliance with it for the formation of the federal government.

I think this is the beginning of the downfall of the PTI government, due to the various hollow promises that it has made with all, including the common voting man. Since, the government of PTI has failed to fulfil its promises at a critical juncture in time, I suspect that these voters will also part ways in their support for the PTI when Mr. Khan and his representatives run for re-election.

ABDUL SAMAD SAMO,

Karachi.