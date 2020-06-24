Share:

ISLAMABAD - A new study claims that summer sunlight at high noon can kill up to 90 percent of coronavirus in most US and international cities within 34 minutes. The study authors - a pair of retired US government scientists, one of whom worked for the Army and a second who worked for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and National institutes of Health (NIH) - believe that lockdowns may have actually done harm to citizens who were not exposed to virus-inactivating sunlight. Their article, published in the journal Photochemistry and Photobiology, is among a growing body of evidence that suggests coronavirus may in the cold and fares more poorly at higher temperatures and humidity.

And ultraviolet light - the same radiation the sun emits - is now being used to sterilize surfaces, including New York City subways.