HYDERABAD - The Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Wednesday asked the management of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) to avoid power load-shedding during upcoming monsoon rains so that the people could not face any hardships.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting here at his office which was attended by the members of Sindh Assembly, officers of HESCO, WASA and other departments.

“The HESCO management should take steps to end unannounced load-shedding so that people could not suffer during upcoming monsoon rains,” the DC said and directed them to complete all arrangements to control unannounced power outages.

The HESCO management should have to restore electricity supply within half an hour after rain stopped during monsoon season so that accumulated rain water could be drained out from low-lying areas of the city, he added.

While addressing the meeting, MPA Nadeem Siddiqui said due to unannounced load-shedding, the citizens of Latifabad and other areas of Hyderabad city were facing water shortage issue since long time.

MPA Rashid Khilji also said due to inefficiency of HESCO management, power supply often remain disconnected soon after starting of the rain and then restored after passing of several hours.

Director General Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Ghulam Muhammad Qaimkhani said that heavy machinery worth billions of rupees was prone to damage due to unannounced load-shedding therefore HESCO management should avoid unannounced power outages.

On the occasion, HESCO officials assured that unannounced load-shedding would be avoided in those feeders providing power supply to WASA installations to tackle the situation. In case of any fault, technical staff would remain alert to repair it without any delay, they said.

The meeting was attended among others by Managing Director WASA Muzafar Memon, Additional Commissioner Qaim Akbar Naimi, Assistant Director Planning and Development Aamir Hussain Jatoi and Assistant Commissioner Qandeel Fatima.