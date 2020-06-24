Share:

LAHORE-Diamer Basha Dam Project is being pursued vigorously. There is a massive build-up of machinery and plants at site, as the Water Resources Federal Minister and WAPDA Chairman pushed the mobilization.

Water Resources Federal Minister Muhammad Faisal Vawda presided over a meeting at WAPDA Complex for Mega Hydel Projects to review Implementation Plan of strategically important Diamer Basha Dam Project. WAPDA Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd), WAPDA Member (Water) and General Manager (DiamerBasha Dam Project) Amir Bashir Chaudhry, and representatives of the consultants and the contractors attended the meeting.

Federal minister expressed satisfaction that Diamer Basha Dam Project is progressing well despite the fact that Covid-19 pandemic has slowed down routine life the world over. Following award of the contract last month, the activities on this phenomenal project have been continuing at a good pace that reflects the commitment of the incumbent government for construction of mega dams to avert looming water crisis in the country and add low-cost hydel electricity to the national grid, he said.