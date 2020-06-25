Share:

LAHORE - Dr Mughees-ud-Din Sheikh, international scholar, former head of Media & Communication Department, Punjab University and Lahore Press Club (LPC) Life Member on Wednesday died of coronavirus. Dr Mughees was put on ventilator after his health deteriorated. The late Prof completed his Master and PhD in Journalism from School of Journalism and Mass Communication, The University of Lowa in USA. Thousands of students of Dr Mughees uddin were significantly contributing to the field of journalism besides others in the world.