OKARA - A man and his three-year-old son were killed when the wall of their house collapsed in Sadr Bala Ha­thar village of Hujra Shah Muqeem on Wednesday. As a result of which, Nav­eed Dhol and his tod­dler son buried under the debris and died. In a road accident, Kalsoom Bibi was killed while her young son sustained inju­ries when a tractor trol­ley hit their motorcycle at Depalpur-Pakpattan road. Rescue-1122 shift­ed the dead and injured to hospital.