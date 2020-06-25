Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to formulate a strategy for establishment of a Gemstone City in Islamabad, featuring one-window facility to promote foreign investment and exports in gems and minerals sector.

He was chairing a meeting in Islamabad on development of gems and minerals sector in the country.

The Prime Minister also sought a detailed report on the related problems so as to devise a comprehensive roadmap.

He expressed confidence that development of gems and mineral sector would not only create immense job opportunities for the youth but also help increase the country’s exports.