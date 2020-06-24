Share:

LAHORE-Former Pakistan captain Muhammad Hafeez has said that he has been tested negative for the COVID-19 after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) declared him positive among a group of seven players, who were tested positive for the virus ahead of England’s tour.

“For my personal satisfaction and getting a second opinion after being declared positive on Tuesday for Coronavirus by the PCB, I decided to go for another test from a private lab, this time with my family,” said the veteran all-rounder in a tweet here on Wednesday.

According to the PCB, Hafeez was among a group of seven players including Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan and Wahab Riaz, who were tested positive for COVID-19, before Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, and Shadab Khan were tested positive after the PCB started testing of players at Lahore, Rawalpindi, Karachi and Peshawar.

The all-rounder also shared his laboratory report declaring him negative on his social media handler. “My family has also been tested negative, which has given me comfort and relief,” he added. Pakistan’s Test and limited-overs squads will tour England for three Tests and three T20 internationals.

Pakistan squad will fly out this month before going into quarantine ahead of the first Test starting on July 30. Apart from these 10 players, one team support personnel, masseur Malang Ali, was also tested positive after the PCB conducted thirty five tests of England-bound squad players and officials.

England director of cricket Ashley Giles has said that the tour is expected to go ahead. England return to action following the COVID-19 stoppage with three tests against the West Indies next month with the first scheduled to begin in Southampton on July 8 without spectators.